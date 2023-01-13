Koimoi Audience Poll (2022): What separates a special movie from an ordinary movie is the elevating scenes taking it to a whole new level. Last year, there were several big-screen entertainers packed with highlight scenes and from those, we selected some special scenes that left a mark for the ‘Best Scene (Films)’ category. The list includes nominations from Kantara’s climax to Brahmastra’s pre-interval block. Scroll down to know more!

As the voting is open, you can pick your favourite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned in the story below. So let’s take a detailed look at the nominations below:

Jr NTR vs Tiger (RRR)



SS Rajamouli’s RRR is special for several reasons. In a film filled full of heart-thumping moments, we were left stunned by the way Jr NTR was introduced. Yes, we’re talking about him getting chased by a tiger. Be it the intensity of the actor, the powerful BGM score or the highly-paced cinematography with superb shots, everything just blended perfectly to present a highly memorable scene.

Yash’s Entry (KGF Chapter 2)



Being a full-on mass entertainer, KGF Chapter 2 was always expected to be with some over-the-top yet highly entertaining and whistle-worthy scenes. In fact, one can say that Yash was treated no less than a god in the film. His entry scene was a total seetimaar and what we call ‘paisa vasool’ scene. Be it swag or powerful dialogues or a pinch of violence, it delivered all that the masses wanted!

Pre-Interval block (Brahmastra)



Brahmastra was a film with flaws yet it’s a special one for Bollywood! Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and the team tried to bring something that was never seen before on the big screen. As we talk about scenes, one particular standout scene from this biggie was the pre-interval block where Ranbir fights with villainous power on the gate of Brahmansh ashram. The background score, Arijit Singh’s “Swayam hi tu agni hai”, intriguing situation and superlative VFX work, all these things make the pre-interval scene full of goosebumps.

Climax (Kantara)



Last on the list is of course, Kantara’s jaw-dropping climax. Whether the film was a masterpiece or not is still debatable but no one can deny that the climax was top-notch. While the screenplay itself was highly thrilling, the intense and powerhouse performance by Rishab Shetty shook everyone from the inside. It was scary, fast-paced, adrenaline rush and everything that sums up what we call the perfect climax.

Vote now:

