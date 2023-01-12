Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: As we proceed with our audience poll, we will be taking a look at Best Villain nominees for the year 2022. From Sunjay Dutt in KGF 2 to Mouni Roy in Brahmastra and two other actors who made us hate them throughout the film.

Indian movies are incomplete without a villain. They’re mean, they’re bad and they’re scary. In not more, some actors have received as much love as the lead actor in the film. The Villainous characters stayed with us due to the actors’ sincere portrayal.

Needless to say, the year 2022 was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride for Indian cinema. As the voting is open, you can pick your favorite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned in the story below.

Sanjay Dutt (KGF Chapter 2)

Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF 2 was one of the much-awaited films of the year gone by. In the film, Sanjay Dutt played the role of the antagonist Adheera and his look was inspired by the 11th-century warriors, the Vikings. Many heaped huge praises on him for his cruel and menacing look in the movie.

Mouni Roy (Brahmastra)

Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra turned out to be one of the blockbusters of 2022. Mouni Roy, who had previously played negative roles as a shape-shifting serpent in the supernatural thriller Naagin and its sequel Naagin 2, once again turned baddie in the fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Her performance in the film impressed many and grabbed a lot of positive reception from the critics.

Vijay Varma (Darlings)

Darlings, which was released on Netflix last year, received a lot of critical appreciation for spreading a good social message. However, Vijay Varma’s performance as an abusive and alcoholic husband to Alia Bhatt’s character got a lot of attention from the netizens. He played the role so convincingly that he even brought a wave of hatred into his DMs.

Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was the sequel to the 2007 film of the same name, created quite a stir at the box office. Veteran actress Tabu played the double roles of Anjulika and Manjulika in the film was much appreciated. Tabu, known as one of the finest actresses in the industry, mesmerised the audience as sweet Anjulika and raised goosebumps as black magic-practicing sister Manjulika.

Vote for your favourite Best Villain below:

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

