Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Bollywood films won several hearts across the globe thanks to their stories, songs and acting chops. While a film’s main leads are what normally grab viewers’ attention, it’s the supporting cast that helps move the narrative forwards. And that’s exactly what Vijay Raaz, Vijay Sethupathi and others did in the year gone by.

In our today’s Koimoi Audience Poll piece, we will be taking a look at the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ nominations in the films released in 2022. The list includes eye-catching performances by stars like Vijay Raaz’s Raziabai in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can vote for your favourite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of this story.

Vijay Raaz (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

While Alia Bhatt was the shining star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vijay Raaz managed to make sure that some of the limelight was also shared on his character Raziabai. Both his and Alia’s characters played brothel madams who couldn’t see eye to eye. In the end, it was wholesome to see Razia come out in support of Gangu as she fought for the betterment of Kamathipura.

Vijay Sethupathi (Vikram)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram saw Vijay Sethupathi as Pablo Sandhanam and despite featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead and Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role, he managed to make his presence felt and win hearts. The leader of a drug dealing gang in Chennai, Sethupathi’s character helped propel the story forward in a very convincing manner and thus earned himself a mention in Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 For Best Supporting Actor

Darshan Kumar (The Kashmir Files)

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files left viewers with goosebumps not only because of its chilling story – centred around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir, but also the actors’ convincing performances. One such star was Darshan Kumar aka Krishna Pandit. A Kashmiri Pandit by birth, his character represents the youth of the country who will fight for what they believe in to perfection.

Babil (Qala)

Last on the Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 Best Supporting Actor is Babil’s character from Anvita Dutt’s Qala. The film – psychological drama – which talks about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother, saw Babil Khan play Jagan Batwal. While his character dies due to the jealousy of the titular character, Khan impacted all with his performance.

Vote for your favourite Best Supporting Actor below:

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Kantara’s Jaw-Dropping Climax To Brahmastra’s Pre-Interval Block Filled With Goosebumps Moment – Vote For The Best Scene (Films)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News