Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. Often his fans praise him for his down-to-earth nature and his tongue-in-cheek humour. However, Comedian Raunaq Rajani has a different story to tell. Scroll down to know more.

The comedian recently appeared on the Untriggered with Aminjaz podcast where he recalled his encounter with the superstar and shared his experience. He said that he found the Dabangg star to be ‘an annoying brat’ while he was writing for the IIFA awards.

Appearing on the podcast, comedian Raunaq Rajani revealed, “I remember I was writing for an award show and Salman Khan was hosting it and he had a proper person to talk on behalf of him even though he was present there! I tried to talk to Salman, but his staff was like, ‘it’s me with whom you talk’, Salman was not at all talking to us, and later, it was announced that an actor, who is a bit loud and is present at every award show, was getting a car by the sponsor. But bhai wanted the car for himself so he said that if I don’t get the car, I won’t host this award show.”

The comedian then continued by imitating Tiger 3 star’s assistant when she instructed him to address only her and avoid contacting the superstar. Comedian Raunaq found this behaviour irritating.

Additionally, Salman Khan moving away from his fans who were being lathi-charged on his birthday was another topic of laughter for the comedian. “He’s got a vibe to him. He’s got this whole, ‘I’m Mr. Bollywood’ about him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salman’s next appearance will be in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari. He will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

