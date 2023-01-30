Actress Rakul Preet Singh is over the moon with the success of her latest streaming film ‘Chhatriwali’.

In the film, Rakul’s titular character roots for sex education in small town Karnal.

Taking to social media, Rakul Preet Singh shared a quirky picture of herself from the film. She wrote in the caption, “My emotions right now are like this serotonin keychain thankyou for giving soooo much love to Sanya“.

Of late, Rakul Preet Singh has been toying around unconventional subjects like her last release ‘Doctor G‘. The film was led by Ayushmann Khurrana and it also starred Sheeba Chaddha and Shefali Shah in the key roles. The film turned out to be a box office dud.

On the personal front, the actress who was earlier seen in Akshay Kumar’s Cutputli, is painting the town red with beau Jackky Bhagnani. Every time they share their photos on social media, it takes the web by storm for all the adorable reasons.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has an interesting line-up of films in both South and Bollywood.

