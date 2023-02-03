When we talk about perfection and blockbuster films, it is impossible not to mention Aamir Khan’s name. Honestly, his fans miss his presence on the silver screen. The superstar has delivered many blockbusters and one of them was 3 Idiots. It was one of its kind film and the film’s trio still enjoys a lot of love.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was released in the year 2009 and went on to create many records at the box office. With the strong cast ensemble and impressive storytelling, the film hit the right chords with the audience. Recently, the popular trio, Aamir Khan, Sharma Joshi, and R Madhavan had a reunion and fans just can’t stop reacting. Scroll below to check out the reactions.

Actor Sharman Joshi recently took to his Instagram account to share an update about the release of the film Congratulations, which is directed and written by Rehan Chaudhary. While the actor was promoting his upcoming film, he was joined by his 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir and Madhavan. As soon as the video went viral, fans bombarded the comment section with a special request to create the sequel of 3 Idiots.

One of the users wrote, “Sir iska ek aur part banana chahiye.”

Another user wrote, “We want 3idiots again #3idiotssequel.”

“Bahot badhiya 3 idiots movie firse banao sir ji.”

“Best… so good to see all of you together.”

For the unversed, Congratulations is a family drama that will star Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh Gohil in the lead role. The poster of the film had already created a lot of buzz as Sharman Joshi was seen heavily pregnant and posed in a yellow T-shirt. The tagline that was shared with the poster read, “Parenthood has no gender.”

Coming back to the reunion of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, fans just can’t get over their cute banter. Do you also want to watch them again together on the silver screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

