Despite being a well made film, Doctor G is not having a good trend at the box office. The film is performing poorly at the box office with Tuesday collections coming to mere 1.50 crores*. For the film to see any semblance of success, it needed to be at least over 2.50 crores right from Monday to Thursday, if not 3 crores.

However, that’s just not happening with first Monday seeing 50%+ drop when compared to Friday and then Tuesday being low too.

Advertisement

Doctor G has collected only 18.03 crores* so far and even with limited expectations these needed to be the weekend numbers for the film. Had that been the case then the film would have aimed to go past 30 crores lifetime. However for now the best cases scenario for the film looks like 25-28 crores and that would be very low total for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

Advertisement

It is really disheartening to see the manner in which non-event films are currently doing at the box office. Pre-pandemic, this Anubhuti Kashyap-directed Doctor G would have earned at least 50 crores at the box office in the worst-case scenario. However, right now films with this kind of stage, setting and genre with targeted audiences are struggling to make even half of that. Sad.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Doctor G Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Ayushmann Khurrana’s Movie Wraps Up Its First Weekend On A Good Note, All Eyes On Monday Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram