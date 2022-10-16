Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G has done a good job over its first weekend at the box office. After a decent start, the film grew on Saturday and again showed growth today to bag overall a good total in its 3-day theatrical run. Keep reading to know how much it earned on day 3.

The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial clocked the biggest-ever start for Ayushmann in the post-pandemic era. It surpassed Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui by making 3.87 crores on Friday. Remember, this has come despite the film being ‘A’ rated. Thanks to decent to positive word-of-mouth, the comedy-drama displayed a healthy trend on Saturday and Sunday.

As per early trends flowing in, Doctor G earned 5.50-6 crores on day 3. It’s again a sort of growth from Saturday’s 5.22 crores. The overall total now stands at 14.59-15.09 crores. It’s a good number considering the scale of the film. Now all eyes are set on tomorrow i.e. first Monday as it is a litmus test and will decide where this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will eventually land in the lifetime run.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays a gynaecologist, in Doctor G, recently shared that he once harboured a dream to become a doctor. “I wanted to become a doctor, but nobody knows about it. I tried physics, chemistry and biology in the 11th and 12th standards. I even gave PMT exams, CBSE PMT, Karnataka CET… all these exams I had appeared for,” he said. The actor is happy that the film gave him the chance to live his dream of becoming a doctor on celluloid. (via IANS)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

