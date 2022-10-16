Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G opened with decent numbers on Friday. It’s the best start for the actor in the post-pandemic period as it has gone past Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. After a start, healthy growth was needed today and the film has managed to find that momentum. Keep reading to know how much it made on day 2 at the box office.

Ayushmann’s latest release is his first ever ‘A’ rated film, so there were a lot of doubts about its opening on Friday. His Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was ‘UA’ certified and had a comparatively better pre-release buzz. Despite that, CKA managed a start of 3.75 crores and post that, the writing was on the wall due to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth. The situation is much better here.

Doctor G opened with a decent figure of 3.87 crores and word-of-mouth so far has been decent to good. Thanks to it, the film did show a good jump today, especially in the evening and night shows. As per early trends flowing in, 5-5.50 crores came on on day 2. Though not a big one, it’s a good enough jump with Sunday ahead. The overall total stands at 8.87-9.37 crores.

Speaking about the plot, Doctor G shows Ayushmann Khurrana portraying the role of a Gynaecologist in a medical campus comedy-drama. It is a journey of an aspiring orthopaedic surgeon who instead gets into studying gynaecology. Being the only male in a women-dominated department, there begins his humorous struggle to fit in.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Rakul Preet Singh and Seeba Chaddha in key roles.

