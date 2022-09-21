Shefali Shah, who is making a breakthrough in Bollywood with her back-to-back roles, talked about how her childhood days were. Talking about how she had to move around a lot and didn’t have a proper house to live in. Scroll below to read on.

Shefali comes from a lower-middle-class family. Even though she is making a lot of money after coming into the industry, she could never forget her childhood days. And in a recent media interaction, the actress talked about it in length.

Shefali Shah in an appearance on The Bombay Journey on Mashable India recalled her childhood days and shared, “I was brought up in Santa Cruz, but actually we moved a lot of houses. I come from a lower-middle-class family. When I was growing up, my dad’s job at RBI wasn’t permanent yet. So we didn’t have a permanent home. There were times when he would request my uncle or someone to let me and my mom stay there. I was very little, I don’t remember a lot of it. And then he would stay in a garage or with colleagues or friends. So that was Vakola (Santacruz East).”

Shefali Shah further added that even though she doesn’t remember exactly, she had stayed in a fisherman colony which was like a kholi. Talking about it, she said, “Then there was Mahim, the Fisherman Colony there. And at that Fisherman Colony, there was my uncle, my aunt, dad, mom, and me. And it was a kholi, with a kitchen, and the bathroom, which was I think three times or four times this car.”

On the work front, Shefali Shah was last seen in Jalsa and Darlings, and her Delhi Crime season 2 is still receiving a lot of praise. She will be next seen in the movie Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

