Bollywood actress Kajol and actress-director Revathi visited a Durga puja pandal here to seek blessings for their upcoming movie ‘Salaam Venky’ on the occasion of Navami.

The film has been directed by Revathi.

Kajol shared a video of herself along with Revathi from the pandal on her Instagram. She captioned the video, “Seeking Durga Ma’s blessings and yours. For our new offering #SalaamVenky @revathyasha.”

While Kajol wore a peach coloured saree with floral print for the occasion, Revathi donned a blue saree.

‘Salaam Venky’ is inspired by the true story of a mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges. The film was earlier titled ‘The Last Hurrah’.

Revathi had earlier directed films such as the National Award-winning movie ‘Mitr, My Friend’ and the Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty-starrer 2004 drama ‘Phir Milenge’.

Revathy and Kajol’s Salaam Venky will light up the screens on December 9. It is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

