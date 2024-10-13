Johnny Depp’s got his sights set on a comeback; this time, he’s stepping into some devilishly different shoes. The iconic actor is set to star in The Carnival At The End Of Days, taking on the role of Satan himself. After a few quiet years, this could be just the role that puts Depp back in the spotlight where he belongs.

Known for vanishing into his characters, Depp’s always brought a lot of flair to the screen, whether he’s charming audiences as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean or embracing his dark side in Tim Burton’s eerie worlds. But his latest casting? It’s a hard left from his recent voice work as Johnny Puff in Puffins and Arctic Dogs. The Carnival at the End of Days promises a character far more grounded and intense than his animated alter ego, and it’s got everyone buzzing about Depp’s big-screen return.

In 2019, Johnny Depp surprised fans by lending his voice to the Arctic Dogs universe, playing Johnny Puff in the spinoff Puffins. It was a quirky role, no doubt—he spoke in a made-up language, and the whole thing felt like a far cry from his more intense characters. Despite the film’s lukewarm reception, Depp stuck with Johnny Puff, reprising the character nearly 100 times! In 2024, he starred in Johnny Puff: Secret Mission, keeping the momentum going for the franchise’s younger audience.

While Depp’s loyalty to Puffins was cool, fans were kinda like, ‘Is this the best use of his talents?’ Since stepping away from the big leagues after getting swapped out as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts back in 2018, there’s been this Depp-shaped gap in Hollywood that Puffins just couldn’t fill. But with The Carnival at the End of Days in the pipeline, it looks like Depp’s ready to step back into the spotlight and flex that insane range that made him a legend in the first place.

And this time, he’s not flying solo. Depp’s rolling with a seriously stacked crew—Adam Driver, fresh off his Star Wars glory, and Jason Momoa, the king of the Aquaman waves, are joining the party. Plus, it’s all going down under the direction of Terry Gilliam, the guy Depp teamed up with for The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus back in ’09. With that kind of lineup, this flick’s got “blockbuster” written all over it, and Depp’s turn as Satan might just be the ultimate stage for his big-time comeback.

Depp’s journey back to the big leagues after the Fantastic Beasts fallout hasn’t been smooth, but The Carnival at the End of Days might just be his ticket. With a gritty character miles apart from Johnny Puff’s whimsical nonsense, this movie could redefine Depp’s post-Pirates legacy. After years of floating under the radar, it’s high time he made waves again—this time, with a character who’s far more devilish than he’s ever dared to be.

