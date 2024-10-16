Is Vijay Varma the Next Bollywood Star to Join Hollywood After Ishaan Khatter's Success? The actor Says, "It's a Very Good Time to Make That Jump!"

Vijay Varma has expressed his interest in working in Hollywood, revealing that he seeks acting opportunities in the West.

He is ready to board the bus to Hollywood! After the impressive performance of Ishaan Khatter in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, which gained him international stardom, Vijay has also expressed his interest in working in the West.

The Darlings actor has proved his versatility in Bollywood through his versatile performances. He has come a long way in the Hindi film industry, from appearing in minor roles to starring as a lead. After being appreciated by Indian fans, Vijay Varma wants to take the global audience by storm.

Vijay Varma Feels It is the Right Time to Pursue a Career in Hollywood

Vijay recently interviewed with Variety about his plans to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. The actor said that the success of his Netflix series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, has widened his horizons and introduced him to a new audience segment.

With his career at its peak, Vijay feels it is the right time for him to switch to Hollywood. He is already talking with international talent rep agencies about moving. “It’s a perfect time to make that jump,” Vijay said, adding that South Asian actors are finally getting their due in Hollywood by not being stereotyped anymore.

Citing the examples of Ishaan Khatter and Ali Fazal, who Hollywood filmmakers have offered meaty roles, Viijay said, “With more acceptance that is coming in by the international producers, directors looking at Indian diaspora actors, brown actors in a variety of roles, it’s a very lucrative time.”

The actor added that he will actively look at opportunities in the West in the first half of 2025. Meanwhile, he will continue to choose roles and subjects that challenge him. Returning to his Bollywood work, Vijay has wrapped the shoot of his next film, Ul Jalool Ishq, co-starring Naseeruddin Shah. He is currently filming a Prime Video series titled Matka King.

