Sanjay Dutt’s Powerful Revelation: Reflecting on His Struggle and Triumph Over Years of Drug Addiction!

Sanjay Dutt, a renowned figure in Bollywood, has been candid about his battle with drug addiction. After struggling for nearly four decades, the actor has successfully moved past this difficult phase in his life.

In a recent interview with Simmi Garewal, the 65-year-old actor shared how his journey began. He started using drugs during his college years, “It was just the ‘in’ thing then. Somebody just said to try it, and that was it.”

During this tumultuous period, he primarily used cocaine and heroin, admitting that he had experimented with “every drug in the book.” This took a severe toll on both his physical and mental health.

At the India Today Conclave in 2016, Dutt recounted a haunting incident involving Sunil Dutt, he recalled being called to his father’s office and experiencing a disorienting moment: “I arrived, and when I walked in, he was sitting across from me. Suddenly, everything hit me. I couldn’t comprehend what he was saying; his words came out slowly, and all I could manage was a feeble ‘Ji, Ji.’ Then I noticed a flickering wick from his head, resembling a candle, and I saw him slowly deteriorating like wax melting away. In a panic, I leaped toward him, trying to fix his face and extinguish that flame.”

Sanjay Dutt recalled a pivotal moment that led him to quit drugs. He remembered a time when he had taken heroin and then fallen asleep. When he finally woke up, he felt hungry and asked his servant to get him something to eat. To his shock, his servant began to cry, saying, “You have woken up after two days. The house has gone wild, and people are worried.”

Looking at himself in the mirror, Dutt noticed the signs of drug puffiness and realized he was on a dangerous path. Understanding the severity of his situation, he knew he needed help and told his father, “I need help.”

After this moment of clarity, Dutt was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for three weeks before heading to the U.S. for rehabilitation. He successfully overcame his addiction and described a significant moment upon his return to India: “No one knew I was coming back after two years. When I landed, my servant informed me that someone had come to see me. It was my drug peddler. He said, ‘I’ve got some new stuff; you can keep it.’ In that moment, I faced a choice: to either take it or send him away. I chose to send him away That day, I knew I had won the battle.”

On the personal front, Sanjay Dutt is happily married to Maanayata Dutt, and they have two children together. His most recent film, Ghudchadi, features co-stars Parth Samthan, Khushali Kumar, and Raveena Tandon. The movie premiered on August 9 and is currently available for streaming on Jio Cinema.

