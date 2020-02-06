Ayush Mehra’s Operation MBBS To To Revolve Around The Life Of Medical Students

Yeh Hai Aashiqui actor Ayush Mehra has bagged a role in the web series Operation MBBS that focuses on the journey of three first-year medical students.

Ayush will be joined by actors Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan in the Dice Media project.

“MBBS is one of those rare experiences which comes in life and I am happy to have gotten a chance to live it even without studying for it. While I have been associated with Dice Media in the past, it feels great to finally do a show with them,” said Ayush, who was also seen in Dice Media’s mini-series Please Find Attached.

Mehra further quipped, “The entire cast and crew was splendid as each one knew what they had to do and brought more to the table. It couldn’t get better as for the first time, I am not romancing anyone. Actually I am, and it’s a skeleton.”

Meanwhile, Sarah has acted in Bollywood movies like Dil Dhadakne Do. She has also worked with several digital entertainment platforms such as TVF, FilterCopy and Culture Machine to name a few.

Anshul, who has featured in movies like Zero and True Love, marks her digital debut with this web series. Commenting on her role in the series, she said: “No words can fully tell the story of my time on ‘Operation MBBS’. The shoot in itself felt like a bunch of really excited and intelligent people coming together to make a super project.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!