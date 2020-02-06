Jacqueline Fernandez Looks ‘Oh So Lovely!’ In This Classic Chic All-Black Avatar

Jacqueline Fernandes is always ready to wow the audience with her experimenting fashion sense and makes sure to put her best foot forward. The actress never fails to give fashion goals- be it airport looks or the carpet events. This time, the stunner wowed us with yet another sartorial pick as she got felicitated with the title of The Rulebreaker for her contributions as a leading actress and a social influencer.

Taking to her Instagram the actress shared the look and fans totally loved the look. From the clothing to her nails, everything was on fleek.

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted wearing a full-sleeved netted ruffled dress having multiple ruffles at the back and an open crisscrossed back and layered it up with an extremely soft black fur shrug. She sported a classic French knot with little messy locks on the sides, giving a sophisticated touch to her look. Keeping her make-up soft and donned bold red lips- a silhouette that makes for the perfect evening-goers inspiration.

Jacqueline has always made the right use of her fan following and is also hailed as the ‘positive power leader’ where she has always given her best for her fans to imbibe positivity with the massive fanbase and is also known as the ‘rule breaker’.

She has also started her youtube channel, where she shares insights from her life and travels.

The actress is having a busy 2020 with two projects in her kitty one being Attack where she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham and is all set to hit the screens on 14th August 2020. The second one being in the Netflix Original titled Mrs. Serial Killer.

