BTS has become a massive global sensation in the last few years and we all know that there is a flip side to this fame. It is common for sasaengs to forget all boundaries and target K-Pop idols with rumours and false news but matters actually get out of hand when fans start believing these speculations and even add on to them. In a recent turn of events, member V was linked with Blackpink fame Jennie once again but this time it involved an earring.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys recently took a flight to the USA for their scheduled meet with American President Joe Biden. The boys are expected to shed some necessary light on hate crimes against Asians in the US and they have been receiving immense support from the ARMYs. Jungkook was the first member to take a flight and his early arrival in America has triggered several collaboration rumours on the internet.

In the most recent turn of events, V aka Tae Hyung was spotted at the airport, all set to take a flight to Washington with the rest of the five members. As the pap shots went viral across social media platforms, ARMYs were quick to spot a new ear piercing on the beloved Winter Bear. A part of the fandom felt that he was wearing the same Chanel earpiece which was previously spotted on Blackpink fame Jennie.

Since there have been strong dating rumours about V and Jennie, these rumours spiralled and some people even arrived at the conclusion that he was wearing her earring. A few others, however, dug deeper into the matter and claimed that the earring is not even from Chanel. Have a look at how Twitter is divided over this.

that earring he's wearing is clearly not chanel… pic.twitter.com/9bEWpsHbZO — Kim Taehyung ⟭⟬ ⁷(new acc) (@snowbearthv) May 30, 2022

Taehyung and Jennie are literally married 💒 pic.twitter.com/Yntp3XgyTg — TaeandJennieAreDating 🌸 (@TaeandJennie) May 29, 2022

It is so sad to know this so called bts fans are thunk taehyung can't wear channel rings and piercing… Jennie own it or what ? Is channel her brand or what ? Taehyung is most popular singer ,more popular than that girl! U think he have to think before wearing that piercing? https://t.co/gvDg0VNoLw — double bunny 🥲🥲 (@JK_JEONT) May 29, 2022

kim taehyung i recognise that chanel coco crush earring from miles away — LO♡ER (@gigisamericano) May 29, 2022

What do you think about BTS’ V and Blackpink fame Jennie’s dating rumours? Let us know in the comments!

