Over the past few years, we have seen Bollywood making biopics on sports personalities, especially cricketers and the most recent one was Ranveer Singh‘s 83, where he played the role of the legendary Kapil Dev. Two years ago, there was news that a biopic on former skipper Sourav Ganguly was going to be made, and the actor in the front-runner for the titular role is rumoured to be Ranbir Kapoor. Once again, conversations around Ganguly’s biopic and Ranbir being considered for it is making the rounds. Keep reading to find out what we know about it.

For the record, Ranbir did a really commendable job in Sanju, a biographical film based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Kapoor received a lot of appreciation for his portrayal. A few days ago, it was all over social media that the actor is all set to visit Eden Gardens and Ganguly before commencing the rumoured biopic.

Previously it was Sourav Ganguly himself who shared the news of a biopic on him being made and also that Luv Ranjan’s production house will produce it, Luv Films. In the middle, when the news of Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Ganguly is once again gaining momentum, the producer Ankur Garg has shed some light on it.

As reported by the Times Of India, in reference to the whole rumour of Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Sourav Ganguly, he said, “Honestly, there’s no update to share at this point in time. The biopic will be one of the projects that we will focus on after our upcoming film’s release. For now, casting or anything else hasn’t been discussed.” The report further quotes Dona Ganguly, wife of the former captain, and she said, “I’m not sure. I don’t know yet,” and that the ‘speculations are too premature.”

The report further mentioned what a close friend of Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Das, said about it. “Nothing about the film is fixed yet. We will need at least eight-nine months to decide who will play the lead role. Once everything falls into place, Sourav and the production house will formally announce who will play his character on screen. That Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play Dada is just a rumour, at least at this point.”

As for Ranbir Kapoor, he is all set to return to the rom-com genre with Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, which Luv Ranjan is directing. Ranbir will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor, and the film will hit the theatres on 8th March.

