Internet has been buzzing ever since YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Facing a cut-throat competition with Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani, Elvish won the show winning the maximum number of votes. Ahead of the finale, fans were divided on social media making their favourite contestant trend on the web. Amidst the competition, Elvish’s army and Malhan’s brigade were seen spreading negativity and hatred, which the winner has now addressed.

Ahead of the finale, Malhan was rushed to the hospital, and after attending the finale he was again brought back to the hospital, and his sister gave his health update. While who’s who of BB OTT contestants paid him a visit in the hospital, Yadav has been slammed for not meeting him.

Taking to Insta stories, Elvish Yadav shared a video while addressing the news of him not visiting Abhishek Malhan in the hospital. In the video, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is heard saying in Hindi, “People are asking, ‘everybody went to the hospital to meet Abhishek, why you did not go?’ You guys must have noticed I am stuck in these four walls due to security reasons. The makers of Bigg Boss have kept me here and they have told me I cannot go out or to the hospital. I just now spoke to him on call and he has been discharged.”

“Since I had a lot of meetings with the security today, I could not meet and he told me he is going to Delhi. So I told him I will directly meet him there. Not everything is in my control. Please don’t take it negatively and spread hate,” Elvish Yadav concluded saying.

