Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended last night and saw Elvish Yadav being crowned the winner and taking home a shiny trophy and a Rs 25 lakh cash prize. The finale episode saw a neck-and-neck competition between Malhan and Yadav. The social media influencer – whose hashtag #Systum is already a viral trend, is currently making the headlines for a statement he made about the votes he received during the live voting.

For those who do not know, Yadav has claimed in a now-viral video that he amassed 280 million votes during the 15 minutes of live voting. Read on to see him make the statement and read fans’ reactions.

In the now-viral video, Elvish Yadav tells his team and others in his room about what happened after he was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Conversing with them in Hindi, he says that the head of the reality show asked him, “Aap ko malum hai 15minute mein aapko kitne votes aaye hai? (Do you know how many votes you got in 15 minutes?)” On asking for the number, the head replied, “280 million” This statement resulted in the room being stunned and praising him.

Check out Elvish Yadav making the claim here:

Elvish Yadav reveals that one of JioCinema's heads says him that he received a record-breaking 280 MILLION votes in 15 minutes Live voting 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/OY5BwCuNJi — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 15, 2023

Reacting to this statement, one Elvish Yadav fan commented, “28 crore is Huge! #ElvishArmy𓃵 is tsunami.”

Another Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewer added, “Mene khud ne 80 votes kr diye live voting mein. 🗳 #ElvishYadav #Systummm”

While analysing the Bigg Boss OTT 2 data available, a third tweeted, “6.6 million was live if one people gave around 42 votes then he achieved that Target but problem is that . It’s might be possible everyone had voted to elvish yadav so that I am not able to understand because maximum votes during 15 minute around 50 how .”

A fourth Elvish Yadav fan added, “This is pure exaggeration! When the live voting started 66L people were watching the show, therefore, to attain 280 Million votes, 42 votes per viewer were required. Out of 66L, 20-25L must have been supporting #FukraInsaan”

One more – while talking about the numbers, wrote, “Its possible, coz 15 min me maine khud approax 100 votes kare.. 70 lakh log dekh rahe the, 50 lakh logo ne bhi poore 15 min vote kara hoga to 50 lakh x 100 voted huye hone, so 280 million for one candidate easily possible.”

Commenting on the news, a netizen tweeted, “Sources from @JioCinema suggest that around 280 million votes were done in merely 15 min for #ElvishYadav𓃵! No bots can compare to an organic #Systumm. Congratulations to #ElvishArmy for making #ElvishBBWinner”

While fans seem to be divided on whether this statement is true or not, it is our duty to remind you that during his Bigg Boss OTT 2 stay reports stated doing the rounds that Salman Khan had lost 3.2 million followers on Instagram after calling out the social media influencer’s behaviour on the show. However, data analysis revealed that the reports were false. Given that this PR stunt proved untrue, we wonder if this new claim is accurate.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Elvish Yadav’s claim. Also, do you think he was a deserving winner?

