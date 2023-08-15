Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded recently and saw wild card contestant Elvish Yadav emerge as a winner. While the show was on-air, it made headlines for some shocking reasons. It became the talking point when Akanksha Puri shared a steamy smooch with co-contestant Jad Hadid and later when Jiya Shankar mixed handwash in Elvish’s glass of water. However, it again took centre stage when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the house during the family week. Now, the show’s finalist and his daughter Pooja Bhatt has reacted to the same.

The filmmaker was subjected to heavy backlash and criticism when he entered the house and allegedly touched Manisha Rani inappropriately. During his appearance, Bhatt was seen kissing Rani’s hand while rubbing his hand against hers on her thighs. Scroll down for details.

A few hours before Bigg Boss OTT 2’s finale, Pooja Bhatt was evicted from the show. Soon after the show concluded, Pooja went on an interview spree where she addressed many controversies, including the Mahesh Bhatt one. During her latest interview with ETimes, when Pooja was asked about the same, she said that Manisha Rani’s fans get hyper.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Pooja Bhatt told the portal, “When Manisha hugs other contestants and asks for kisses then nobody has a problem. I think people forget duniya hum waise he dekhte hain jaise hum hote hain… duniya hum Waise nahi dekhte jaise duniya hai actually. If people actually think like this, good luck to them.”

“I don’t think Mahesh Bhatt or I need to clarify or dignify this. He hugged and kissed Abhishek also, in fact, he spent the least amount of time with me. He told Jad Hadid that he’s the most beautiful man. Manisha Rani’s fans are getting a little hyper… but what do they have to say when she makes the lives of other females a little difficult (laughs),” she said further.

Coming back, how many of you agree with Pooja Bhatt’s statement? Do let us know!

