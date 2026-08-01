Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 22 Update!( Photo Credit – T-Series/Prime Video )

Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 is now chasing the 225 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Indra Kumar’s adventure comedy is on a record-breaking spree. It has now surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Rustom and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho globally. Scroll below for the day 22 update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 earned worldwide?

According to the latest update, Dhamaal 4 has collected 219.65 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 22 days. It has earned 164.2 crore net, which is about 193.75 crore in gross collection from India. The remaining 25.9 crore gross comes from overseas circuits like North America, the UK, and Australia, among others.

Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer is set to wrap up as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. It will not be able to beat Bhooth Bangla, which stands at the third spot with a lifetime of 292.64 crore.

86th highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide!

In the last 24 hours, Dhamaal 4 has left behind Akshay Kumar’s 2016 crime thriller Rustom, which concluded its global journey at 218.8 crore. It has also surpassed Badhaai Ho (218.82 crore). The adventure comedy is now the 86th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office. Its upcoming targets are Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan and OMG 2, both of which collected 220 crore in their lifetime.

Will beat Total Dhamaal this weekend

Ajay Devgn’s film is just 3.70 crore away from crossing Total Dhamaal. With that, it will emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise. The much-awaited milestone will be unlocked during its fourth weekend.

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 22 Summary

India net: 164.2 crore

India gross: 193.75 crore

Overseas gross: 25.9 crore

Worldwide gross: 219.65 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 22: Less Than 1 Crore Away From Becoming The 65th Highest Hindi Grosser In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News