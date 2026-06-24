Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 5 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ghabadkund, starring Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, Prajakta Hanamghar, and others, is quietly building the kind of run that word-of-mouth-driven Marathi films are known for. After a good opening weekend, it has held up impressively through the weekdays, and the first Tuesday number, in particular, stands out for all the right reasons. With more than half the budget already recovered, the second weekend could very well be the one where the film enters the safe zone entirely. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Ghabadkund earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Marathi adventure-suspense thriller earned 43 lakh on day 5, its first Tuesday. What makes this number particularly noteworthy is the context: the opening day (Friday) had brought in 42 lakh, which means the film earned more on its first Tuesday than it did on its opening day. On day 4 (Monday) had scored 49 lakh, so the Tuesday dip of just 12.24% from Monday is a healthy weekday hold.

Overall, Ghabadkund has earned 3.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. It equals 3.95 crore gross.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 42 lakh

Day 2 – 76 lakh

Day 3 – 1.25 crore

Day 4 – 49 lakh

Day 5 – 43 lakh

Total – 3.35 crore

Budget and recovery

While there is no official word about the budget, the reported cost of Ghabadkund is 6 crore. Against this, the film has earned 3.35 crore net in 5 days, thus recovering 55.83% of the total cost. Given the strong weekday hold it is posting, the film looks well set to cross the remaining 2.65 crore during the second weekend and officially enter the safe zone.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 3.35 crore

Recovery – 55.83%

Deficit – 2.65 crore

Deficit% – 44.17%

More about the film

Ghabadkund is directed by Pritam SK Patil and produced by Rasik Kadam. The film also stars Ahemad Deshmukh, Kushal Badrike, Pravin Dalimbkar, Vaishnavi Kalyankar, Arohi Bhoir, Sahil Annaldewar, and Smita Paygude Anjute. Currently, it is enjoying a rating of 8.4 out of 10 on BookMyShow.

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