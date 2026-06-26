Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Finishes Week 1 In Style!(Photo Credit –YouTube)



Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highly anticipated action-drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has wrapped up its first week at the domestic box office on a glorious note. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film has not only struck a chord with its target audience but has also secured a spot among the top grossers of the year. By the end of its 7-day theatrical run, the film successfully breached its budget recovery targets to enter the profit zone, registering a solid 20% ROI by the close of the week.

The film started its box office journey on a healthy note, raking in 5.35 crore on Friday. Backed by stellar word-of-mouth and praise for Samantha‘s massy action avatar in a sari, the film witnessed an outstanding upward trajectory over the first weekend. While the film experienced the usual Monday drop, a standard phenomenon for mid-budget content, it still managed a steady hold across the weekdays.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 7

On Day 7, Thursday, June 25, Maa Inti Bangaaram pulled in 2.65 crore net across India, maintaining a stable 22.7% occupancy over 2,571 shows. This brought its opening week grand total to an impressive 35.85 crore net, making it enter the list of the top opening weeks of the year!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 5.35 crore

Day 2: 7.5 crore

Day 3: 10.10 crore

Day 4: 4.10 crore

Day 5: 3.5 crore

Day 6: 2.5 crore

Day 7: 2.65 crore

Total: 35.85 crore

With a Week 1 total of 35.85 crore, Samantha’s solo-led film has comfortably outpaced Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit (28.45 crore) to claim the title of the 6th highest opening week for a Telugu film in 2026.

Check out the top 10 opening weeks of Telugu films of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection).

Peddi: 193.55 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 179.15 crore The RajaSaab: 130.38 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 66.97 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 40.65 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 35.85 crore Dacoit: 28.45 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 14.21 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 13.29 crore Raakaasa: 11.43 crore

Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, the film has registered a profit of 5.85 crore in 7 days. It is all set for a good second weekend collection, which might push the film further towards 100% profit, helping it gain a hit verdict for itself!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Pre-Opening Records: Akshay Kumar Hits 2 Huge Milestones On BMS Before The First Day First Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News