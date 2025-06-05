Netflix has lined up a heavyweight crime thriller for early 2026. The film, titled The Rip, features longtime collaborators Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in leading roles. They reunite once again under the banner of their artist-led production studio, Artists Equity. The gripping drama, directed by Joe Carnahan, is set in Miami.

It follows a group of police officers who stumble upon a hidden stash of cash during a routine raid. The movie’s logline reads, “Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.”

Ben Affleck Leads The Film As A Miami Cop

Ben Affleck’s lead role in the film is confirmed, but specific details about his character have not yet been revealed. The star will likely be the movie’s main protagonist, playing a Miami cop. His character is named Det Sgt. JD Byrne.

Matt Damon Plays The Parallel Lead, Also A Miami Cop

In this movie, Matt Damon co-stars with his Good Will Hunting mate, Ben Affleck. However, just like Affleck, details about Damon’s role have not been revealed, although chances are high that the actor may end up as the second in command in the project. He is reportedly playing Lieutenant Dane Dumars.

Teyana Taylor’s Character Remains In The Dark

Teyana Taylor has also joined the cast of the crime thriller, but like the most, specifics about her role have not come to light.

Catalina Sandino Moreno Takes The Role Of A Cop

Catalina Sandino Moreno plays a Miami cop alongside Néstor Carbonell, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Sasha Calle Also Joined The Cast

Sasha Calle, best known for her portrayal of Supergirl in The Flash, has also joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix thriller.

Steven Yeun Plays A Supporting Role

Steven Yeun appears as a supporting character in the movie. However, no other details related to his role have been disclosed.

Néstor Carbonell Plays A High Official

Néstor Carbonell plays a senior official within the Miami-Dade police, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott Adkins Will Be Ben Affleck’s Brother

Scott Adkins enters the scene as the brother of the lead character of the movie, per Collider. No other specifics regarding his role have been disclosed as of now.

Kyle Chandler Plays A DEA Agent

Kyle Chandler portrays a DEA agent in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Any other specifics related to her role is yet to be revealed.

Lina Esco Rounds Out The Cast As Captain Jackie Velez

According to Variety, Lina Esco rounds out the main cast as Captain Jackie Velez in the movie. This role marks her involvement in the film’s narrative centered around a team of Miami police officers.

The story, written and directed by Joe Carnahan, draws from real-life experiences and echoes the gritty tone of 1970s crime films. The film is set to premiere on January 16, 2026.

