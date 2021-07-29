Advertisement

Co-stars are often romantically linked to each other. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, there’s no industry that has not witnessed rumours of co-stars getting involved with each other. Similarly, back in 2017, Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp were romantically linked to each other and today, we will decode their actual relationship status.

Both Noah and Millie were really young when they first met on the sets of ST and immediately became friends.

Millie Bobby Brown’s dating life has always been in the public domain. The Stranger Things actress has always been very transparent about her personal life with her fans and shared pictures with her former boyfriends in the past. Noah Schnapp on the other hand is shy and always refrain from sharing personal information on social media platforms.

It was 2017 when Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp were first romantically linked with each other and were supposedly dating for a brief period of time. However, these were just rumours and there was nothing going on between the two of them. Reportedly, the two are BFFs.

Later, Noah’s name was linked to his other co-star Sadie Sink which turned out to be another baseless speculation. In fact, whenever the actor was asked about his linkups with his co-stars he would give a classic reply saying, “We are just friends.”

Well, it all starts with just being friends, right. Haha!

As of 2021, Noah Schnapp is single and Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi. A while ago, Jake shared a picture with Millie on his Instagram with a caption that read, “bff <3”. Reacting to the pic, the ST actress wrote, “BFF 🦄”.

What are your thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s dating rumours? Tell us in the comments below.

