Halloween came a day early to the blocks around New York’s Madison Square Garden, as thousands of angels, devils, cowboys, ghosts, animals, astronauts, unicorns, Cruella’s, Britneys and princesses and queens of all stripes descended upon the sold-out venue for the first of Harry Styles’ two ‘Harryween’ concerts.

Even with a heavy percentage of accompanying parents, at least 65 per cent of the attendees were decked out to the nines, and Styles and his band did not disappoint either, as all of the musicians wore elaborate ‘Wizard of Oz’ costumes – with Harry as ‘Dorothy’, reports variety.com

Harry Styles performed the entire show in a blue-checked dress with a bow in his hair, heavy rouged make-up, a basket containing a stuffed Toto, and sparkly red shoes.

“Growing up in England, we like Halloween,” he said early in the show.

“But we definitely didn’t get into it like you do.” He pranced around the stage in his costume.

“I look cute!”

The group’s set contrasted hilariously with their ‘Wizard of Oz’ get-ups.

The set drew heavily from Harry Styles’ latest album, ‘Fine Line’, and included a handful of songs from his self-titled debut and the Harry showcase from his ‘One Direction’ days ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and one notable addition: a soaring cover of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’.

It’s not an easy song to sing but Harry Styles nailed it, smoothly hitting the octave leaps and riding through a tricky key change as Madison Square Garden’s iconic ceiling lit up in rainbow colours.

After a closing double-punch of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Kiwi’, Styles clicked his heels three times, picked up his basket and exited stage left.

