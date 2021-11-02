Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the Bollywood stars who never disappoint his fans on-screen and off-screen. Everyone is aware of how great his acting skills are but when he’s not working the actor is known for giving some bold statements. Similarly is 2013, the actor opened up about if Bollywood needs a reality check.

The actor never steps away from speaking against wrongdoings in the entertainment industry. Recently he even decided to quit the OTT platform citing how digital shows are getting diluted. The actor was one of the first Bollywood stars to step into the digital space and his decision to quit the platform shocks everyone.

Back in 2013, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was promoting Bengali auteur Buddhadev Dasgupta’s Hindi film, Anwar ka Ajab Kissa, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor was asked if Bollywood needs more reality, he responded, “Too much of reality becomes boring. What Bollywood needs is truth. It invests in fakeness. Crores are spent on dance sequences. A hero is shown running after girls. Ladki-baazi is his chief job.”

Talking about if anyone he admires from the industry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares, “Directors like Satyajit Ray, Bimal Roy, Ritwik Ghatak, Buddhadeb Dasgupta,” adding to that he says, “Among actors Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah. Nasseer saab showed thousands of actors that education and training are important. If singers and dancers can be trained, why not actors? You don’t just run away from home and become a hero. The problem is our cinema has not been performance-oriented.”

Recently, when the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star announced that he won’t be doing any OTT shows, fans were shocked as well as disheartened.

Talking about the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui told Bollywood Hungama, “The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say. When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was excitement and challenges around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance. Now that freshness is gone. It’s become a dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whooping amounts to create unlimited content. The quantity has killed quality. When I can’t bear to watch them, how can I bear to be in them?”

