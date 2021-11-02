Cameron Diaz is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She is also one of the most highest-paid actresses over 40 in the industry. However, now she has retired from acting and has turned author. Apart from films, she made headlines for her personal life as well.

Diaz was briefly dated her co-star Matt Dillon. A year later, she began a four-year relationship with actor Jared Leto. Following their break up in 2003, the actress began dating singer and actor Justin Timberlake. Even this relationship did not last more than 4 years.

Cameron Diaz is now married to musician Benji Madden. They also welcomed their first child via surrogate, a daughter Raddix. However, she once opened up about her love for rough s*x. During a conversation with a Playboy Magazine, Charlie’s Angels actress spoke about her love for travelling.

She said, “Oh gosh, I can’t even count how many times I’ve gotten on a plane for love. It’s not unusual in this business; my lifestyle demands it. I’m always travelling for [whispers] cock. You’ve got to go where it is.”

Not just that Cameron Diaz also spoke about primal, animalistic s*x. She said, “I’m primal on an animalistic level, kind of like, ‘Bonk me over the head, throw me over your shoulder. You man, me woman.’ Not everybody has the right kind of primal thing for me…I love physical contact. I have to be touching my lover, like, always. It’s not optional.”

When asked about her famous booty, Cameron replied, “My booty has been on hiatus from the film but certainly not from everyday life, where it doesn’t stop moving. It’s in constant sway and has a mind of its own. On camera, though, there just hasn’t been an opportunity for it to assert itself lately.”

