Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill vol 1 and Kill Bill vol 2 is the most killer action movie ever made! Recently there have been a lot of talks about Tarantino feeling about directing Kill Bill 3. It is said that the movie’s third volume will star Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter, Maya Hawke.

However, nothing about the movie’s third part has been confirmed yet!

Now during a recent conversation with The Guardian, Maya Hawke finally opened up on the rumours about her casting in Kill Bill 3. Maya who has already worked with Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood revealed the deets on if she once again will work with the director.

Speaking about Quentin Tarantino and Kill Bill and her joining the cast alongside her mother Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke said, “There are always rumours about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He’ll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I’ve known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to.”

Earlier the director himself opened up on how great it would be to have Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya join the cast in Kill Bill 3. While talking about the possibility of the same on Joe Rogan Experience, Tarantino called the notion of having the real-life mother-daughter on board for the movie, “f*****g exciting.”

Just the sheer mention of Kill Bill 3 has left enthusiasts of Tarantino in turmoil and confident for the director to make a sequel to his much-loved franchise.

Well, we got not much idea on Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill 3 happening with Maya Hawke in it, but it is for sure that the fans currently love watching Maya in Stranger Things‘ as Robin Buckley.

