Eternals has become the first-ever Marvel film to earn a ‘rotten’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, the film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan and more. Despite having hype created around it before its release, the film turned out to be a misfire.

Recently, it was reported that the MCU flick has earned low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, starting from 75%, which was just above Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, which is at 72%, 67% and 66%, respectively.

However, the ratings of Eternals has dipped further on the film review site, which takes into consideration the critic reviews and audience reaction both. Now, the Angelina Jolie starrer has gone below the all-important 60% threshold. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has lost its ‘fresh’ rating while resting at a 58% score.

As reported, from the 141 professional reviews, the critical consensus suggests Eternals is a movie that “soars as often as it strains” and that it “takes the MCU in intriguing – and occasionally confounding – new directions.” However, it is yet to receive a public scoring as it will be released on 5th November for the general audience.

Even though the critical rating of the movie is not that great, there is a chance for it to redeem itself through the public reaction. The film is more than just an MCU flick with superheroes. It features the Studio’s first-ever openly gay couple, paving their way to represent more LGBTQ+ community.

But the low ratings and the mixed reviews have put the MCU bosses in a dilemma, as per one report, which also suggests that Chloé Zhao might lose her job of directing the sequel to the magnum opus. However, there is still hope for the movie as the Marvel fans are yet to watch it.

