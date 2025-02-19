Well, yes, that happened, and no, it wasn’t some romantic moment gone wrong — it was all part of a group date debacle that left Perry a little stunned.

In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry opened up about the awkward moment that happened around 15 years ago. It was right after Diaz had split from Justin Timberlake (a relationship that lasted from 2003 to 2007). The stage was set for a potential match between the two stars, but things quickly went downhill.

Here’s the twist: Perry was all in, thinking his buff arms were the ticket to impressing Diaz. He’d been hitting the gym and was feeling confident. So confident, in fact, that he literally tanned his arms to make his biceps “look even bigger.” Yes, you read that correctly — he prepped his arms for the date. Pro tip, right? Unfortunately, this prep didn’t quite prepare him for what came next.

The date, which was set up at a dinner party, quickly turned into an awkward affair. Despite Perry’s flexing (literally and figuratively), Diaz wasn’t feeling it. In fact, he described her reaction as being “almost instantly stoned” — and not in the relaxed, chill way you might think. She was totally uninterested. Talk about a blow to the ego.

But things took an even weirder turn during a round of Pictionary. Perry, trying to get in a witty line, cracked a joke to Diaz. Her response? Well, she wasn’t amused. “‘Oh, come on!’ she said,” Perry recalled. What followed was supposed to be a playful punch to the shoulder, but it didn’t quite go as planned. Instead, Diaz accidentally hit Perry right in the face.

And as you can imagine, Perry was caught off guard, left completely stunned by the punch. “Are you fucking kidding me?” he recalled thinking. “I’d just been punched in the face by Cameron Diaz, and my big arms hadn’t helped at all.” Ouch.

To add to the strangeness of it all, Perry seemed to have been more disappointed by the punch than by the fact that the date didn’t go as planned. After all, no one expects to leave a date with a black eye, especially when you’ve put in the effort to prep your muscles.

As for Diaz, she has yet to comment on this hilarious (and slightly awkward) throwback moment. But the whole scenario certainly made for a memorable chapter in Perry’s book, and a reminder that sometimes, no amount of muscle or preparation can save you from a punch… especially when it’s unintended.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Camille Vasquez Refused To Work With Kanye West: “It Was About Principle, Not Controversy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News