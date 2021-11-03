Kristen Stewart was anyways one of the most spoken about actors in Hollywood for the past many months. Thanks to Spencer, a movie about the infamous episode from Princess Diana’s highly controversial life, has been the talk of the town for a major part of the year and now as we speak, Stewart has grabbed the spotlight for another amazing development in her personal life. Kristen has announced her engagement to screenwriter and actor Dylan Meyer.

For the unversed, Stewart, an actor known for not mincing her words, came out as bis*xual in 2017. Kristen and Dylan have been in a relationship for the past two years and never really spoke about it openly. The day has finally come when the Spencer star introduces the world to her better half and partner Dylan Meyer. She has confirmed that the two are engaged and that they will soon marry.

Kristen Stewart graced the Howard Stern podcast on SiriusXM, where she went on record candidly to announce that she is engaged to Dylan Meyer and how she proposed her in a cute way nailing it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Kristen Stewart said, “We’re marrying. We’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was very cute. We’re marrying. It’s happening.” Well the world went into celebration mode just after this big revelation.

The Internet is flooding with reactions to this and fans cannot hold back their tears. On Twitter, one wrote, “KRISTEN STEWART IS ENGAGED?????FKSJDFASFDS I’M SO HAPPY FOR HER IT’S WHAT SHE DESERVESSSS.” Another wrote, “I feel irrationally most of the time by kristen, but it has melted away my cold heart to see her so happy about being engaged to her gf–idk it’s you know when you can tell two people love each other a lot?”

Meanwhile, many were heartbroken as they had a crush on the Twilight star since eternity. An Indian fan wrote, “I have woken up to the news that Kristen Stewart is engaged. I’ll be requiring the entirety of the Diwali holidays to deal with this news.”

Check some of the reactions below:

Wait Kristen Stewart had a girlfriend the last two years?!!

And now is engaged?! — emerald (@emirolled) November 3, 2021

KRISTEN STEWART IS ENGAGED?????FKSJDFASFDS I'M SO HAPPY FOR HER IT'S WHAT SHE DESERVESSSS 😭😭😭😭 — evica (@darrenglitz) November 3, 2021

*Kristen Stewart got engaged to her Gf Dylan Meyer* Guys who having crush on Kristen pic.twitter.com/vtNDK4bUsV — Selvin♡ (@_sarxcastic_) November 3, 2021

i feel irrationally most of the time by kristen stewart, but it has melted away my cold heart to see her so happy about being engaged to her gf–idk it's you know when you can tell two people love each other a lot? — the spectre haunting europe (@GrrlDivergent) November 3, 2021

THE GAYS LOST TODAY KRISTEN STEWART GOT ENGAGED — aime🤍 (@cardiganstill) November 3, 2021

KRISTEN STEWART IS ENGAGED THIS IS HUGE NEWS OMG — kat (@katsloangarcia) November 3, 2021

I have woken up to the news that Kristen Stewart is engaged. I’ll be requiring the entirety of the Diwali holidays to deal with this news. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) November 3, 2021

Congratulations Kristen and Dylan, we wish you the best for the journey ahead!

