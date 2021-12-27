Rihanna is an international pop sensation who does not shy away from expressing herself even on explicit matters. It is one of her many qualities that resonate well with her fans as they love to see her ‘boss girl’ attitude. In a previous interaction with a fashion magazine, the singer had opened up on her s*x life, explaining how she is not into fl*ings.

Advertisement

Riri has lately been away from the limelight, only posting on social media once in a while. She has been focusing on her beauty line Fenty, which earns her a fortune on an annual basis. She was also in the headlines last month when pregnancy rumours surfaced on the internet. However, the Wild Thoughts singer was quick to shut the speculations by mentioning that such baseless rumours come up every year.

Advertisement

In an interaction with Vanity Fair in the year 2015, Rihanna had opened up on how she is not into one night stands mainly because of how she feels the next day. Explaining her lookout, she said, “I don’t want to wake up the next day feeling guilty. I mean I get h*rny, I’m human, I’m a woman, I want to have s*x. But what am I going to do? Just find the first random cute dude that I think is going to be a great ride for the night and then tomorrow I wake up feeling empty and hollow?”

Rihanna also made it clear that she has taken this stand because of her natural personality and not because it affects her fame. “He has a great story and I’m like… what am I doing? I can’t do it to myself. I cannot. It has a little bit to do with fame and a lot to do with the woman that I am. And that saves me.”, she said.

Must Read: Did You Know? Kate Winslet Once Cried When One 85-Year-Old Indian Man Recognised Her As Titanic’s Rose

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube