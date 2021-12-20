Rihanna enjoys a huge fan following across the globe not just for her sizzling musical numbers but also her bold public statements. She has indulged in multiple Twitter feuds in the past mainly because she refuses to be pulled down by degrading digs taken by a few of the industry members. In the year 2014, the singer was in the news when she publicly called out the girl band TLC for their comment on the way she carries herself.

For the unversed, Riri has always clapped back with sizzling burns every time she feels something derogatory has been said about her. Her take on political issues has often stirred a storm on social media, triggering meaningful debates whenever necessary. Fans got to see a glimpse of it when she spoke about the farmers’ protest of India, instantly starting a discussion on the topic on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Rihanna has never been the one to take derogatory comments, especially when it’s sl*tshaming or racism. A few years back Rihanna had gotten into a heated argument with the girl band TLC and all of it took off when the band spoke about the Wild Thoughts singer without specifically taking her name.

In an interview with Channel 7’s Sunrise, band member Tionne Watkins, popularly known by her stage name T-Boz said, “Every time I see you, you don’t have to be n*ked.” She was also joined by Rozonda Thomas aka Chilli and the duo went on to comment about how certain artists sell ‘s*x’.

“It’s easy to sell s*x”, they said. “It’s hard for us to say anything because any time we do, they say, ‘Oh TLC must be jealous’, but I call a spade a spade.”

As a response to such blatant shaming, Rihanna decided to go all the way and point out the hypocrisy in the duo’s statements. She posted a picture of the three women t*pless as they held their breasts up with their bare hands. Not just that she posted it, she even made it her Facebook cover to make sure people saw it!

However, TLC members were not keen on taking the argument forward as they stated in a TMZ interview just a few days later. “I wasn’t talking about her then and I ain’t talking about her now. That’s irrelevant. I ain’t even got time to waste on that.”

T-Boz further added, “No, there was just her exchange. I don’t do Twitter beefs, I’m a grown a** woman. You wanna holla? You know where to find me.”

