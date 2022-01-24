Bella Hadid has opened up about past problems with alcohol embracing sobriety. The 25-year-old model has been candid about her mental health struggles before. She focused on how social media shows a misleading image of people who are also suffering silently. She shared her journey of feeling anxious, insecurities, and other struggles.

Previously, Hadid also shared that she was inspired to speak up after singer and Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith took to social media to share her thoughts on the universal and deeply ingrained nature of people’s struggles. Now, the American model has been candid about her problems with alcohol.

While appearing in an interview with InStyle, Bella Hadid opened about her past issues with drinking and gave examples of how it started to adversely affect her life and mental health. “I have done my fair share of drinking,” she said bluntly. “I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” she added.

Bella Hadid then shared that she decided to cut back from drinking after undergoing brain scans and seeing the effects that drinking had on her brain and revealed that after going through the results of the scans, it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass.” The model further noted that she was happy to have embraced sobriety.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” Bella said while recalling that “there’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Bella Hadid had previously found herself in trouble, at the age of 17, for driving under influence, as per one report. It takes a lot of courage to open up about something so personal with the entire world, and the model has come a long way.

