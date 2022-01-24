Did you know the bus scene from Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings actually destroyed a dozen real sports cars? Though CGI has been used for a fair amount now, especially in blockbuster movies, some moments need to be as authentic as possible, and that was the case for the bus scene in the Simu Liu starrer.

While talking about CGI, the movie obviously has to use it in several parts. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the Macau scenes were actually built by a visual effects vendor from the ground up. But when it comes to destroying cars, the crew decided to take a different way.

In a recent interview with Comicbook, the Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings special effects coordinator Dan Oliver revealed the information. “Well, we destroyed quite a few cars. There’s obviously the awesome cut at the end when the bus is coming down the hill and actually really did just smash through all those sports cars and [we] just write them all off,” he said.

“There was a lot of crashing and a lot of broken hearts, seeing all those cars get smashed, but it was very cool,” Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ special effects coordinator added. Another visual effects supervisor, Joe Farrell, added that it was a sequence that could only have been filmed on the winding streets of San Francisco.

“That was a gift for the San Francisco local people. We knew that sequence would be pretty awesome when they just started to destroy parts of San Francisco’s real streets,” Farrell shared. He went on to reveal that the production destroyed 15 cars between two separate takes of the sequence.

All the crazy action sequences in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and that of Simu Liu are now available on Disney+.

