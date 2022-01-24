Robert Pattinson has a new confession to make. The actor just revealed that he wore George Clooney’s suit from 1997’s Batman & Robin for his screen test to take on the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film The Batman. As the cape has been passed from Ben Affleck to Rob, DC fans are excited to see the new iteration of the hero.

Advertisement

The new movie will see the Caped Crusaders in the early days of his career in vigilantism. The director of the movie, Matt Reeves, previously spoke about it as one of the greatest detective stories, rather than the usual superhero films.

Advertisement

As the release day of The Batman closes in, Robert Pattinson has been going around talking about the film. Recently, in an interview with Eiga, the actor opened up about his preparation for the role and noted that he actually wore the Batsuit of one of the former heroes, George Clooney from Batman & Robin, in his screen test.

“I think (the screen test suit) was George Clooney… It looks cool, but it feels like a nightmare. I can’t move. I was sweating all the time, and I was scared that I couldn’t do anything with this (laughs),” Robert Pattinson said while talking about wearing Clooney’s Batsuit during his screen test for The Batman. “My suit is not only very cool, but it’s also incredibly well designed. Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can move anyway,” he added.

Wearing costumes of the former versions of the hero is a common practice. As per one report, Christian Bale, who plays the role of Dark Knight in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, wore Val Kilmer’s suit during his screen test. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill, known for being Superman, wore Christopher Reeves’ outfit.

The Batman will hit the theatres on 4th March, and alongside Robert Pattinson, it will see Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Barry Keoghan, John Turturro, and Andy Serkis.

Must Read: Ana de Armas Fans File $5 Million Lawsuit Against Universal Studios Over ‘Duping’ Them With Yesterday Trailer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube