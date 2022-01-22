The Batman To Recreate Spider-Man: No Way Home Magic At The Indian Box Office?

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi broke all the box office myths that were built during the Covid pandemic. Post it, Spider-Man: No Way Home took care of shattering records when every Bollywood release failed to attract footfalls. Now, all eyes are set on Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

Over the years, Hollywood films have built a huge fan base among Indian audiences. Speaking about the stats, seven Hollywood films have crossed 100 crores in India till now. And as there are many hardcore fans of Batman‘s character, Robert Pattinson starrer is something everyone is looking forward to.

The Batman releases on 4th March in India. As many Indian big-ticket releases have postponed their dates much ahead, the Matt Reeves directorial is logically the first big release hitting theatres. So, can we expect it to storm Indian theatres the way Spider-Man: No Way Home did?

As viewers have now become used to watching films in theatres amid the pandemic, big numbers for The Batman are expected right from day 1. Hollywood films work primarily in multiplexes, which of course give a big boost in numbers. We can consider here an example of Godzilla vs Kong, which did a business of around 50 crores during the time when Bollywood films found it hard to even cross the 25 crore mark.

Of course, one can’t expect numbers like Spider-Man: No Way Home, which managed to surpass Sooryavanshi‘s opening day numbers and eventually gone past 200 crores. However, the film has does have the potential of becoming the next 100 crore grosser. Let’s see how far will it go when it releases!

Apart from Robert Pattinson, The Batman also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and others in key roles.

