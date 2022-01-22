It breaks million hearts to see Johnny Depp being side-lined from mainstream Hollywood and the fact that his fans have been trying their best to undo it is proof. The actor who is one of the most prolific names in the West was also amongst the most popular and busy stars with many hits to his name including some IP big-budget movies. But the controversy with ex-wife Amber Heard and the defeat in the Libel trial cost him almost everything in the movie business. But seems like there is a ray of hope now.

It was yesterday Brian Cox decided to clarify his comment about Johnny Depp, where he called the Pirates Of The Caribbean star an overrated actor. Turns out Jack Sparrow is not leaving the headlines anytime soon. But the happy part of this update is that he is in news today for a positive update and it is about his next movie.

Yes, you heard us right. Johnny Depp has been finally cast in a new movie and this moment has come after 2018. The actor has not been associated with any live-action film after he announced Minamata 3 years ago. Read on to know all the details about his new project.

If the report in Variety is to go by, Johnny Depp is all set to embody King Louis XV in the biopic of the historic figure. The movie will be helmed by French filmmaker Maiwenn. As per the report, Depp starrer will go on floors this summer and will be shot in a three-month-long schedule. The report also suggests that the movie will not be in English language, which hints that Depp will have to bring his French game on again.

Meanwhile, this comes in as great news for Johnny Depp fans who have been dying to see him back on the big screens. They have marched to the Disney gates to bring him back to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and even showed their agitation when he was told to leave the Fantastic Beast franchise.

