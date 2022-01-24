Spider-Man: No Way Home has been climbing up the ladder and has become the 6th highest-grossing movie of all time. Starring Tom Holland as the wall-crawling superhero, the film has been breaking several records since its release. Now that it has been in theatres for more than a month, the film has churned in big numbers at the box office and is showing no signs of stopping.

Recently, the Spidey film became the 4th biggest movie ever in the US, and now, it is also closing on to 3rd place. It is quite surprising to see a movie under the pandemic era, and without being released in China, make such huge numbers.

It’s been around 40 days since the movie has hit the theatres, and now Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the 6th highest-grossing movie of all time. According to Box Office Mojo, the Tom Holland starrer’s total box office earnings is $1.69 billion. It has replaced Chris Pratt’s 2015 film Jurassic World, which made $1.67 billion worldwide.

One of the many ways to measure a movie’s success is through its box office readings, and in that case, Spider-Man: No Way Home has proven itself to be a major success. It is the biggest movie of the pandemic era yet. MCU has bagged another big scorer in its bag, and a lot of it is owed to the three Spideys, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire share the screen.

The cameo of the former superheroes became the talk of the town, and several rumours around it broke. But the cast and the crew kept lying about it and gave the fans a huge surprise. It also brought back the former villains, such as Dr. Otto Octavius, Green Goblin, and Electro.

Along with Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and many more talented actors.

