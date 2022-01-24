Spider-Man: No Way Home has indeed managed to create a unique buzz that refuses to settle. Apart from Tom Holland and the many more members including Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch also went on to be one of the most pivotal parts of the movie. The actor will now reprise his Sorcerer in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness. But did you really think there won’t be any effects of his Spider-Man presence on his story? Well, you were wrong and we are looking at a very big cameo.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is another unique Marvel flick all set to venture into the multiverse which has created a thunder at the box office already last month. The trailer has promised many entries including that of Wanda and Evil Strange but now the events on the internet hinted at another massive cameo and it will only up your excitement by numerous levels.

We all saw Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining Tom Holland in No Way Home. While Andrew is quite vocal about it, Tobey has still maintained silence. So does this mean he has more in store for us. Well, a report on the internet has hinted that Maguire might appear in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

To solve the mystery for you, as per We Got This Covered, Scarlet Witch’s Portuguese voice actor Mariana Torres is already at work. Torres most recently took to her social media front and shared a picture with Manolo Rey and wrote, “Good things are coming!!!” How is this exciting? Well, Rey is the voice-over star for Tobey Maguire in the MCU!

However, fans have been speculating Tobey Maguire’s presence in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness for a long time. This might just be a positive step towards confirmation. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information about this and everything else from the entertainment world.

