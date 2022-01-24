Who didn’t fall in love with Zac Efron as High School Musical’s Troy Bolton – basketball team captain who has an amazing voice and killer dance moves? Well, I loved him and so did the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Finding that hard to believe? Well, scroll below as Zac himself had once recalled an interaction with the late artist where they cried while praising each other.

In a 2017 interaction, the Baywatch actor recalled having a telephonic conversation with Michael Jackson. This call took place when he was promoting High School Musical 3 in Paris with director Kenny Ortega. Recalling their conversation, Zac said it happened when he was dining with Ortega — the man who directed several of Jackson’s world tours, as Jackson called the director and then interacted with him.

Recalling their telephonic interaction, Zac Efron told the host of The Graham Norton Show, “I was like, ‘This is Zac Efron. I’m a massive fan. I’m an actor. You’re like my hero?’ I didn’t know what to say and I was just at a loss for words and rambling on. And he said, ‘That’s really nice. Can you hand the phone back to Kenny?’” So Efron did.

But that’s not where things ended. Michael Jackson unexpectedly called director Kenny Ortega once more and asked for Zac Efron. When the latter took the call, the ‘Beat It’ singer said, “’Oh, this is Zac from High School Musical?’ I was like, Uh, yeah. He’s like, ‘I love what you do. I’m a huge fan. I love what you do.’” Saying he burst into tears then, the 17 Again actor said, “I lost it. I lost my balance. I think I fell over into the wall. I was like, ‘Do you know who I am? What?’”

Further talking about his telephonic conversation with Michael Jackson, the HSM star said, “I like slid down to the floor pathetically and professed how much I loved him. I said like, ‘You’re my hero. You’re the reason I do what I do. Thank you so much, Michael for everything. Thanks for showing me how to dance, how to believe in myself — I don’t know, how to shine.’ That made him cry. So we’re both crying to each other on the phone.”

Zac Efron added that Michael Jackson ended the phone call by saying, “He ended the whole phone-call conversation with something along the lines of, Hey, Zac. And I stopped crying for a second. Isn’t it awesome? I was like, What? And he goes, Dreams really do come true, don’t they?”

I’m not crying, you are. Check out the video of Zac Efron recalling this telephonic conversation with Michael Jackson here:

