Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Unknown Woman Disrupts Purush Mandal’s Party As She Asks For Popatlal, Leaves Everyone In Shock

In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, everyone from Gokuldham Society’s Purush Mandal has managed to meet up at Popatlal’s home. Everyone is excited that they were able to pull off the secret without any of their wives or even Champaklal finding out about their party.

Food and drinks are laid out on the table and the celebrations are about to begin. Popatlal is about to raise a toast to Jelthalal’s success when out of nowhere, a woman with her face covered abruptly barges into the house and asks for Popatlal.

Everyone is shocked! With the glasses in their hands, dumfounded they look at each other. The woman is all dressed up in newly married attire and since her face is covered under the ghoonghat, no one is even able to figure out who she might be. Soon as she enters the home, she asks for Popatlal, and reflexively he gets up. But even Popatlal does not know anything about her and he too is completely shocked and confused.

Who might be this woman? Obviously, she knows Popatlal since she has come looking for him but what can he possibly do for a stranger? Or is this something from the past that Popatlal has completely forgotten about? Or could it be one of those maidens who were smitten by Popatlal’s knowledge and smartness on a TV quiz show (KBC) from the recent past? Well, we have to pause here because there definitely is an interesting twist in the plot here and which viewers have to find out for themselves.

