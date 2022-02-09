Did you know Kristen Stewart was once offered a job as a stripper? The actress is currently celebrating getting nominated in the Best Actress category in the Oscars 2022 for her role in Spencer. Stewart became famous after playing the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight series, next to Robert Pattinson.

Stewart is known for going in-depth when it comes to research for her films. The actress has shared her transformative journey of becoming Princess Diana for Spencer and has revealed of taking months to absorb the knowledge about the character.

However, there was this one time when Kristen Stewart got so involved in the research part of her character as a stripper in Welcome to the Riley that she was offered a job as one. Back in 2010, the actress shared that she visited a strip club with the director of the movie to learn pole dancing and spent hours doing that.

While talking to MTV News back then, Stewart explained, “Well, I mean, like, doing this movie … one shocking thing was to find how easy it is [to flaunt your s*xuality].” She added, “Like, I went to a strip club with the director and the costume designer, and it being an odd grouping of people going into a strip club in the middle of the afternoon, I was, like, straight-up offered a job.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress further shared that she danced for two weeks and had bruises all over her legs. Now, as Stewart has been nominated for the 94th Academy Awards, her fans are rejoicing as previously she was snubbed from Golden Globes and Screen Guild Awards.

Other than Kristen Stewart, more actresses who have been nominated under the category of Best Actress include Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, and Nicole Kidman.

