After collecting 5.40 crores on Thursday, it was expected that Gangubai Kathiawadi will have at least a 20% drop on Friday. That would have been fair too due to the release of new films, especially The Batman, which was expected to pull a good share of audiences. However, even though the Hollywood biggie did start well, none of it in fact made any difference to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film. The film held on really well and had a bare minimum day to day fall, with 5.01 crores more coming in.

This is excellent and now sets the stage for yet another very good weekend ahead. In fact, if the growth is on the same lines as last week then one can well expect 15 crores more to be added between today and tomorrow. The film has collected 73.94 crores already and while 88 crores is a given by the close of Sunday, if it manages to somehow reach 90 crores then it would be amazing indeed.

The film can now aim to enter the 100 Crore Club in a matter of two weeks itself and post that pile on a lot more till Bachchhan Paandey arrives on 18th March. For Alia Bhatt, this is yet another major solo earner after Raazi and it only soars the stocks further for Darlings which would be her next solo release.

