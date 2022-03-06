Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund is playing in theatres across the country. Released on a limited number of screens, the film is garnering praises from people, and it did help in showing growth at the box office on day 2.

The film took a slow start by making 1.50 crores. It was always touted to be a slow starter, but the actual number turned out to be quite low than what was expected to be a bare minimum start. Nonetheless, word of mouth is positive and those who watched the film, are suggesting it to others as a must-watch. The effect has now been seen on Saturday as good growth was witnessed.

As per early trends flowing in, Jhund did a business of 2.40-3 crores on day 2. It’s a good jump compared to day 1’s 1.50 crores. The total now stands at 3.90-4.50 crores. Now, all eyes are set on today’s performance as it would be crucial in deciding how much length the film could attain.

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund also stars Ankush Gedam, Aakash Thosar, Somnath Awaghade, Chhaya Kadam, Kishore Kadam, and others.

Apart from the box office run, the film recently made news as the Telangana High Court slapped a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar who had filed a petition seeking a stay on the release of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

The court directed Kumar to pay the amount to the PM’s Covid-19 Relief Fund within a month. In the event of the petitioner failing to pay the amount, the District Collector would recover it under the Revenue Recovery Act within 30 days and remit it to the PM Fund.

