Radhe Shyam: SS Rajamouli Suggested A Few Changes In The Final Copy Of Prabhas' Film?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is gearing up for its release soon. Rajamouli, who has worked with the actor for the magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ seems to have also been involved in the movie.

An interesting buzz related to the movie ‘Radhe Shyam’ has surfaced on the internet. Apparently, Rajamouli has watched a special screening of the film. He also has suggested a few changes to the final copy, keeping Prabhas’ pan-India game in consideration. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

It is also reported that Rajamouli and Prabhas have shot for a promotional video together, which will promote both ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘RRR‘.

Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ is scheduled to hit the silver screen on March 11 and the promotional campaign is in full swing for the intense love saga.

