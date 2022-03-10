Actress Regina Cassandra, who welcomed a move by the Tamil Nadu police to celebrate Women’s Day by delegating power to women police officers, has hoped that the exercise goes on from being for a day to a month and then to a term.

On Tuesday, which happened to be the International Women’s Day, the Avadi police commissionerate chose to delegate power to women officers.

So, for the first time in India, all police stations in a commissionerate were headed by women officers. At the higher echelons, Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Traffic) held additional charge as Joint Commissioner of the Avadi Commissionerate while Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Administration) G Umayal functioned as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Avadi and Red Hills district. Regina Cassandra appreciated the same.

The initiative, the police said, was to recognise, honour, celebrate and cherish the role of women in the uniformed services.

Welcoming this move on Twitter, actress Regina Cassandra said, “Happy Women’s Day!

Let’s hope this goes from one day to a month, and then a term maybe?”

