Actress Vidya Pradeep, who has played the female lead in several Tamil films, has now got a doctorate in Stem cell biology and is all set to head to the US for a post-doctoral scientist position.

Advertisement

Yes, Vidya Pradeep, who has been a part of several critically acclaimed films including Magizh Thirumeni’s ‘Thadam‘, has now become a scientist and will henceforth be eligible to have the title ‘Dr’ affixed before her name.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Vidya Pradeep said, “Last 5th March 2022, Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai: The Eye hospital where I worked for the last 10 years. The one achievement I am incredibly proud. Fulfilling the purpose of coming to Chennai – getting a doctorate and becoming a scientist.

“I had to achieve this goal through hardship, determination, and sacrifices. I understand the responsibility of being in this position, and I will continue to contribute my best to science and society with utmost sincerity.”, Vidya Pradeep said.

“As I will be heading to the United States to pursue a post-doctoral scientist position, I am forever grateful to Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital and Padmabhushan Dr S.S Badrinath Sir.”

Vidya Pradeep added, “My sincere thanks and gratitude to my PhD guide and mentor, Dr S Krishnakumar, co-guide Professor Uma Maheshwari, Principal Scientists Dr Sowmya and Dr Nivedita for always being there to guide and help me achieve my objectives.”

“My heartfelt gratitude to senior consultants Dr Geetha Iyer, Dr Nirmala Subramanian, Dr Swetha Agarwal for your valuable clinical inputs and guidance, which helped me achieve our publications. I thank God, my family and all my dearest friends and colleagues at Sankara Nethralaya- my pillars of strength.”, Vidya Pradeep said

Must Read: Bheeshma Parvam Box Office Day 6: Mammootty Starrer Becomes The Highest-Grosser Of 2022 In Kerala, Crosses The 50-Crore Global Mark

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube